Luxury Scam: Man Cons Airbnb Host in Mombasa, Vanishes with Ksh370K Bill

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man accused of masterminding a high-stakes scam at the luxurious Jumeirah Palm Resort in Mombasa, exposing what appears to be a pattern of fraud stretching across Africa.

The suspect, posing as a wealthy guest, booked a lavish three-bedroom Airbnb for a two-week stay, racking up a bill of Ksh370,300. He sent the host a supposed RTGS payment message of Ksh105,800—money that never appeared in Airbnb’s account.

When questioned, the suspect smoothly reassured the host that his company would handle the full payment before checkout. But instead of settling the bill, he and his two accomplices vanished without a trace.

Investigators later uncovered that this wasn’t his first con. DCI linked the suspect to a similar incident at another upscale hotel in Mombasa, where he used the same fake payment trick to swindle staff and disappear.

Authorities believe he’s part of a wider fraud network targeting luxury hospitality spots across the continent. He has also been linked to fraud investigations in Australia.

Police have him in custody and are preparing charges as they hunt down his accomplices, who remain on the run.

“He and his partners in crime previously defrauded a Beach Hotel in Mombasa in the same way. Now in custody, he is undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue his elusive accomplices,” the DCI reported.