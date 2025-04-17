‘Dump Me and Die’: Woman’s WhatsApp Pistol Post Leads to Arrest in Kisumu

Detectives have arrested two women in Awasi after a chilling WhatsApp post led to the discovery of an illegal firearm and a fake number plate.

Sharon Auma sparked online panic when she uploaded a photo of herself flashing a Canik pistol, warning that any man who dared to dump her would face serious consequences.

“The arrest follows a report received of Sharon Auma, who decided to spice up her WhatsApp status, posting a photo of herself brandishing a pistol while ominously warning that any man who dared dump her would face severe consequences,” the DCI reported.

The post quickly caught the attention of officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau in the Nyanza Region, who joined forces with DCI detectives from Nyando to investigate.

The team swiftly traced Sharon to Awasi town, Kisumu County, where they arrested her. Upon interrogation, she led the officers to a rented two-bedroom house belonging to her friend and alleged accomplice, Nancy Atieno Obura.

Inside the house, detectives uncovered the pistol—its magazine empty—carefully wrapped in clothes and hidden in a basin under the bed. They also recovered a fake motorcycle number plate marked KMGG 805M.

Police have taken both women into custody, where they remain as investigators prepare to arraign them in court. Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing new leads in the hunt for more suspects believed to be connected to the firearm.

The bold WhatsApp stunt has now landed Sharon and Nancy in serious legal trouble as the probe continues.