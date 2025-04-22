Mbadi and Wandayi Lead Kenyan Delegation to IMF-World Bank 2025 Meetings

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretaries for National Treasury, John Mbadi, and Energy and Petroleum, Opiyo Wandayi, are in the United States to lead the country’s delegation at the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG).

The meetings, running from April 21 to 26 in Washington, D.C., bring together global economic leaders to discuss pressing development issues, economic recovery, and the role of the private sector in global growth.

CS Mbadi and CS Wandayi are accompanied by a high-profile team that includes Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi, Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo, Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, and Christopher Kirigua—Kenya’s Deputy Chief of Mission and National Treasury Chief Representative in the U.S.

On Monday, April 21, CS Wandayi shared via his official X account that he was preparing for a deep-dive session on Kenya’s Energy Compact during the weeklong meetings. The Energy Compact is part of Kenya’s broader agenda to drive investment in clean, reliable energy for sustainable development.

Dr. Kiptoo also highlighted their early efforts to align the team. He revealed that he and CS Mbadi held a strategy meeting on Sunday, April 20, with their technical teams to prepare for effective participation in the sessions.

“With my Cabinet Secretary, Hon. John Mbadi, in Washington DC to lead the Kenyan delegation attending the 2025 International Monetary Fund (IMF) / World Bank Group (WBG) Spring Meetings taking place from April 21 to 26, 2025. Last evening, we had a productive meeting with our technical teams in preparation for our effective participation in the weeklong meetings. The IMF and World Bank are vital partners in our country’s development,” Kiptoo posted on X.

The 2025 Spring Meetings focus on “Jobs – The Path to Prosperity”, emphasizing employment creation as a driver of economic resilience. Key sessions will include regional briefings, press conferences, and policy forums on debt, development, and global economic trends.