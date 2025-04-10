Kenya Faces Critical Teacher Shortage as TSC Urges Budget Reforms

Kenya’s education system is facing a serious challenge, with a staggering shortage of 98,281 teachers. This alarming figure was highlighted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and shared with the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee.

The root of the problem? Not enough budget allocation, which is making it tough to hire the educators our children need for a quality education.

Nancy Macharia, the CEO of TSC, pointed out that the shortage includes teachers for Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) and is likely to grow as senior schools expand next year. The message is clear: more funding is urgently needed to bridge this gap.

The shortage also impacts new subjects introduced by the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), such as media technology and indigenous languages. This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the quality of education and the future of our children.

Macharia also raised concerns about the rapid establishment of new schools without adequate budgeting for teacher recruitment. This has led to logistical issues, like schools with identical names being too close to each other. It’s a call for better coordination and increased budgets to tackle these challenges head-on.

The committee also highlighted another issue: funding limitations are also affecting teacher promotions. By the end of last year, just over 200,000 teachers were eligible for advancement, but their fate remains unclear.

Another pressing issue is the inadequate medical coverage for teachers. Macharia explained that the commission needs about Sh54 billion for the medical scheme but only receives Sh20 billion. This shortfall means teachers sometimes have to pay out of their own pockets.

Concerns have also been raised about the promotion of over 25,000 teachers, with reports of fresh graduates getting appointments ahead of more experienced teachers, especially in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALS).

Allegations of political influence in teacher appointments have surfaced, but Macharia refuted claims of irregular employment letters, insisting the recruitment process is transparent and available on the TSC website.

Committee Chair Runyenjes MP Karemba Muchangi emphasized the importance of eliminating political interference in teacher recruitment and called for a comprehensive report on teacher distribution across the country.

Addressing these issues is crucial for ensuring that every child in Kenya gets the education they deserve.