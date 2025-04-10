KUCCPS CEO Highlights Mismatch in Student Course Placement

The CEO of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), Agnes Wahome has addressed a common concern: students being assigned to courses they didn’t initially choose. This issue is especially common among those aiming for medical programs.

Every year, over 10,000 students apply for medical courses, but fewer than 1,000 spots are available across institutions in the country.

Wahome explained, “We place less than 1,000 students across all the universities that offer medicine courses. However, the number of students who apply is more than 10,000.”

She encouraged students to broaden their horizons beyond the medical field, noting that the focus on prestigious universities often results in unbalanced enrollments. This can lead to students being placed in alternative institutions.

“I want Kenyans to understand that there are many programs beyond medicine. No program is inherently bad; they all have their own merits and can be marketable, depending on how you leverage your certificate after school,” Wahome emphasized.

For students looking to avoid complications during the application process, Wahome advised careful consideration when selecting programs. KUCCPS has introduced color-coded segments for both public and private universities to simplify the application process and save applicants time.