Molo Residents Set Fire to Homes of Changaa Brewer Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions have reached a boiling point in Chesilongo, Sachangwan, Molo, Nakuru County, as residents have taken drastic action against a local changaa brewer. Five homes associated with the brewer were set on fire following the tragic death of a 43-year-old man, allegedly after a fight at the brewer’s premises.

Community leaders, including Pastor Joel Too and former councillor Paul Tessot, have expressed their deep frustration on Chamgei FM. They highlighted the ongoing chaos surrounding the brewer’s activities and the seeming inaction from local authorities.

The father of the deceased voiced the community’s despair, questioning how the brewer continues to operate despite the loss of lives. He remarked, “We are shocked she still operates; people have lost their lives, and now we’ve taken the law into our own hands.”

Despite numerous protests, residents claim that security forces have not effectively addressed the brewer’s operations. The area chief and his assistant have not commented on the recent arson attack, which also targeted the brewer’s home.

This isn’t the first time the community has faced such turmoil. Last year, two brothers reportedly died in a gang-related incident connected to the brewer’s security team. Molo’s Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Tim Odingo, has committed to tackling these urgent issues.