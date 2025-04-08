Ekuru Aukot Criticizes Ousted Leaders for Exposing Government Flaws

Ekuru Aukot, the leader of the Thirdway Alliance party, has taken a firm stance against political figures who choose to speak out about government corruption only after losing their positions.
During an appearance on Citizen TV Tuesday morning, Aukot didn’t hold back, labeling these leaders as untrustworthy.
He pointed out how they stayed silent while enjoying the perks of their roles. Aukot went as far as to describe the current government as a ‘criminal enterprise,’ suggesting that those now criticizing were once part of the issue.
‘There’s a real leadership crisis. It’s hard to know who to trust anymore. Whether someone is in power, or as soon as they’re out, they start revealing things,’ Aukot said. He stressed that these individuals should aim to reconcile with the public before taking an opposition stance against their former colleagues.
This conversation becomes even more relevant in light of recent revelations by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and ex-Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.
Both have leveled accusations at the government, citing rampant corruption and ineffective governance. After his dismissal in October 2024, Gachagua accused President William Ruto of spearheading corruption efforts.
This accusation led to a heated exchange, with Ruto claiming that Gachagua sought Ksh.10 billion in exchange for political support in the Mt. Kenya region. Gachagua refuted these claims, calling them baseless attempts to tarnish his reputation, especially in Central Kenya. ‘I never blackmailed the President. If I had, it would have been the first charge when they tried to push me out,’ he stated.
Meanwhile, Muturi alleged on NTV that President Ruto attempted to pressure him into approving a Ksh.129 billion deal with Russian oligarchs for tree planting. This agreement, according to Muturi, would have bypassed the legal requirement of channeling funds through the Treasury.