Ekuru Aukot Criticizes Ousted Leaders for Exposing Government Flaws

Ekuru Aukot, the leader of the Thirdway Alliance party, has taken a firm stance against political figures who choose to speak out about government corruption only after losing their positions.

During an appearance on Citizen TV Tuesday morning, Aukot didn’t hold back, labeling these leaders as untrustworthy.

He pointed out how they stayed silent while enjoying the perks of their roles. Aukot went as far as to describe the current government as a ‘criminal enterprise,’ suggesting that those now criticizing were once part of the issue.