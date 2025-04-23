Homa Bay County Signs Deal With Zipline for Rapid Drone Delivery of Medical Supplies

A trip that used to take hours by motorcycle could soon be a matter of minutes in the skies above Homa Bay County. Governor Gladys Wanga has secured the County Executive Committee’s green light for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zipline International Kenya, opening the door for drone deliveries of life-saving medicines and blood products.

“The MoU with Zipline International Kenya was approved to boost emergency health responses through drone technology. This will help get vital medicines and blood products to healthcare centers in hard-to-reach areas,” the governor told reporters on 22 April.

In the roll-out’s opening phase, 84 health facilities—many tucked away in hilly or lakeside outposts—will receive supplies within 20 to 50 minutes.

“By focusing on 84 facilities in the initial phase, we want to ensure emergency drugs and supplies reach even the most challenging locations quickly, overcoming obstacles posed by terrain or bad weather,” Wanga said, adding that the county expects each drop to land “in under an hour, improving access to emergency care significantly.”

Zipline has been delivering medicine, vaccines and blood across Rwanda for a few years now, gaining interntional acclaim.

The drone deal echoes a national shift toward tech-powered public services. Earlier this month, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe unveiled plans to deploy drones for soil-data collection.

Why it matters

For clinicians in remote wards—where floods or rough roads often delay resupply—the drone corridor could be a game-changer. Faster access to blood during obstetric emergencies, for instance, is likely to translate into fewer maternal deaths, while speedier delivery of paediatric medicines could cut mortality among children under five.

If the project meets its targets, Homa Bay will join a growing list of African counties and regions using autonomous aircraft to shave precious minutes off critical care.

Quick Overview: Drone Delivery Project in Homa Bay