Miraa Transporters Under Fire as MPs Demand Crackdown on Reckless Drivers

Lawmakers are calling on transport authorities to take urgent action against reckless miraa drivers, citing growing concerns over road safety on major Kenyan highways.

During a debate in the National Assembly, Members of Parliament raised the alarm over the dangerous behavior of miraa transporters, particularly on the busy Nairobi-Meru highway. Several MPs shared firsthand accounts of near-collisions and road hazards involving miraa vehicles, describing the drivers as a mounting threat to public safety.

The MPs blamed lax enforcement and called on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Ministry of Transport to act decisively and restore order on the roads.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula led the call for action, warning that miraa drivers had developed a dangerous habit of flouting traffic rules. He noted the trend has become disturbingly routine.

“From where I sit, I take judicial notice of the reckless manner in which those vehicles are driven. I have narrowly escaped a head-on collision with them, not once, not twice,” Wetang’ula told the House.

Runyenjes MP Muchangi Karemba, who officially requested a statement on the issue, echoed the concerns. He criticized miraa transporters for frequently breaking traffic laws in a rush to deliver the highly perishable crop to markets in Nairobi.

“Transportation of miraa from Meru to Nairobi has increasingly become associated with reckless driving. The urgent need to deliver this highly perishable crop to Nairobi markets has fostered a culture of impunity among miraa transporters, who often disregard traffic regulations, speed limits and law enforcement instructions,” said Karemba.

He urged the National Assembly’s Committee on Transport and Infrastructure to compel the Ministry of Transport to release a detailed statement outlining immediate and long-term interventions.

Karemba pointed out that the drivers’ conduct violates the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), warning that such impunity puts lives at risk and erodes road discipline nationwide.

Other MPs rallied behind him. Embu County Woman Representative Pamela Njeru demanded tougher penalties for repeat offenders, while Tinderet MP Julius Melly stressed the need for Parliament to take the lead in restoring road order.

Samburu County Woman Representative Pauline Lenguris highlighted the issue with a personal story.

“Sometimes, they cause many accidents. I have witnessed accidents while travelling to Samburu along the Nanyuki-Isiolo route. The drivers should adhere to NTSA rules to avoid accidents,” she said.

Saku MP Ali Raso proposed a bold solution—dedicated roads for miraa transporters—to protect other motorists and reduce highway chaos.