Detectives Track Down House Help Who Stole Ksh2.2M, Recover Part of the Cash

Detectives have arrested 29-year-old house help Fleviar Muhonja Anaya, who vanished with Ksh2.2 million from her employer’s home in Nairobi.

A coordinated operation by officers from the DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau led to her capture.

The heist unfolded on March 16, 2025, after Muhonja’s employer left her at home. Hours later, a security guard noticed the house help leaving with a large carrier bag and alerted the employer.

When questioned, she claimed she was running an errand for her boss. The employer tried calling her but found her phone switched off.

“Sensing something was not right, since she had not given such instructions, she quickly tried to reach her house help, only to find the phone switched off,” the police reported.

She rushed home, where her worst fears were confirmed; the Ksh2.2 million she had kept in her bedroom was gone—along with her house help.

The Chase and Recovery

Detectives launched an investigation, using forensic leads to track Muhonja down in Malava, Kakamega County, where they arrested her. During questioning, she led officers to Kapsoi, Vihiga County, where Ksh700,000 was recovered from her grandmother’s house.

The operation extended to Kipkaren, Uasin Gishu County, where detectives found three chain links bought using the stolen money. Finally, in Nairobi’s South B, Fuata Nyayo area, officers recovered Ksh800,000 from her rented house.

Now in custody at Capitol Hill Police Station, Muhonja is undergoing processing as she awaits her court appearance.