Mombasa Authorities Recover Body from Collapsed Septic Tank in Bamburi

What started as the floor giving way beneath a video café ended in tragedy for 54-year-old Abdiaziz Abdallah.

Rescue teams recovered his body, 60 feet below the surface of a 120-foot septic tank in Bamburi Mwisho, Mombasa, after an overnight operation that stretched into the early hours of Monday.

County Chief Fire Officer and Disaster Head Ibrahim Basafar said the team located Abdallah at 12:39 a.m. and immediately called his relatives to confirm the identity. “After recovering the body, we cleaned it and contacted the family for identification. They confirmed it was their relative,” Basafar told reporters

A demolition first, then a descent

Accessing the tank was half the battle. Crews had to tear down part of the Happy Annex Bar—an establishment that had stood for more than 30 years—just to create an entrance wide enough for equipment.

Within 90 minutes, they dug a further 20 feet past the discovery point to rule out other victims.

Summary of Key Facts

Detail Information Victim Abdiaziz Abdallah, 54 years old Location Bamburi Mwisho, Mombasa Septic Tank Depth 120 feet Body Found 60 feet below surface Recovery Time 12:39 am, Monday Structure Demolished Part of Happy Annex Bar Cause of Collapse Floor of video café built on septic tank gave way

Basafar blamed widespread disregard for planning rules.

“Building laws require at least eight feet of access space, as stated in the Land Use and Physical Planning Act,” he said. “The Land Titles Act also prohibits building on 100 percent of your property, but many don’t follow this. When these laws are ignored, the risks increase, and it’s those who break the rules who face the consequences—not the rescue teams.”

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir was blunt. The video café—wedged beneath the Happy Annex Bar and directly over the septic tank—had no trading permit. “This incident is a clear reminder of the need to ensure all developments are properly approved through the county’s planning department. Safety, public order, and the rule of law can’t be compromised when it comes to construction and business operations,” he said.

County engineers have now taken over the site. Their first task: seal the tank and stabilise what remains of the property.

Basafar urged residents never to erect structures without permits. “Why build on a septic tank? Maybe because it’s out of sight? Please, always seek a permit for any construction,” he pleaded.

For the veteran fire officer, the mission’s outcome was bittersweet. “We prefer rescue operations where we save lives. But when unsafe building practices make our job harder, it’s a sad situation. Recovery work is never what we want.”