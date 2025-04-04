Proposed Legislation Aims to Boost Teacher Allowances in Kenya

A new legislative proposal is finally aiming to boost teacher allowances.

Recently introduced in the National Assembly, this bill, sponsored by Mandera South MP Abdul Haro, seeks to amend the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Act of 2012, to allow for additional allowances.

The proposed changes would empower the TSC to offer various allowances to teachers, with a focus on enhancing fairness for those in acting positions.

A new clause under Section 32A proposes that teachers can be appointed in acting capacities for periods ranging from 30 days to six months, provided they meet certain qualifications. This could potentially create more opportunities and flexibility for educators.

Outlined in a comprehensive Fourth Schedule, the bill lists potential allowances such as house, commuter, hardship, and special duty allowances, among others. MP Abdul Haro has highlighted that, with the exception of the responsibility allowance, these are non-pensionable. This distinction is important for teachers planning their financial futures.

The bill is now moving to the Education Committee for public participation. This is a crucial stage where stakeholders can provide their input, ensuring that the voices of those directly affected are heard and considered.

This initiative comes on the heels of another proposal by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, which aims to enhance teacher representation within the TSC. Introduced on February 24, 2025, Barasa’s bill seeks to ensure that the TSC commission includes representatives from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.

The idea is to create a more dynamic and inclusive body that truly understands and addresses the needs of educators.

Currently, the TSC is chaired by a chairperson and eight commissioners who oversee teacher affairs. Barasa suggests that three of these commissioners should be actual stakeholders from the education sector, which could lead to more informed decision-making and better outcomes for teachers.