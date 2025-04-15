Lang’ata Cemetery Faces Closure Over Public Health Risks, PS Muthoni Warns

The Ministry of Health has sounded the alarm over the deteriorating state and overcrowding at Lang’ata Cemetery, warning that the site now poses a serious public health and safety risk.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni issued the warning while appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Implementation. She pointed to years of neglect and poor upkeep as key factors behind the cemetery’s alarming condition.

Citing a report from a select committee, Muthoni revealed that Lang’ata Cemetery has reached a dangerous level of congestion. She warned that the overcrowding could trigger environmental pollution and increase the risk of disease outbreaks.

“The City County of Nairobi must ensure that all operations at Lang’ata Cemetery follow public health regulations to prevent the spread of diseases, environmental hazards, and community distress,” she said.

MoH Urges Reclamation of Grabbed Land

Muthoni stressed that if the Nairobi County Government fails to act swiftly, the Ministry of Health will not hesitate to declare the cemetery a public health hazard—a move that could force its immediate closure.

To address the crisis, Muthoni proposed the reclamation of a five-acre parcel of land next to the cemetery. She explained that the land is currently under illegal occupation and is home to residential buildings. Reclaiming it, she said, would provide essential space to ease the cemetery’s overcrowding.

“Nairobi City County should urgently reclaim the grabbed land next to the cemetery. We advise that all necessary documentation be secured to facilitate ownership and expansion,” she urged.

Muthoni also called for the construction of a perimeter fence, noting that the unfenced cemetery has become a hotspot for criminal activity and is often breached by wild animals, putting public safety further at risk.