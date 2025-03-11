Sudi Gives Second Chance to Youths Accused of Burning and Looting His Eldoret Club

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has followed through on his New Year’s resolution by forgiving 16 youths accused of burning and vandalizing his Timba XO club in Eldoret.

Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto, formally withdrew the case, which involved charges of stealing goods worth Ksh78 million and causing property damage exceeding Ksh80 million during the June 24 anti-government protests.

The case was dropped after Timba XO director Samwel Lamayan filed an application requesting its withdrawal. Principal Magistrate Cherono Kesse granted the request and ruled that the matter be dismissed unconditionally.

During the court proceedings, Prosecutor Silvester Thuo questioned Lamayan about the sudden decision to withdraw the charges.

“Hon Sudi has said that the affected youth are our children, and he has decided to forgive them and withdraw the case without any conditions,” Lamayan explained, adding that Sudi had personally directed him to take the step, emphasizing he had no intention of punishing them.

The 16 youths expressed their gratitude to Sudi and the court for allowing them a second chance.

One of them apologized for their actions and made an appeal: “Most of us are unemployed, and we ask Sudi to consider helping us so that we do not fall into problems again.”

Their lawyer, George Sonkule, also thanked Sudi, saying, “We are grateful to Sudi for forgiving these young people so they can continue with their lives.”