Sakaja Cracks Down on Officials Behind Garbage Dumping at Stima Plaza

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has suspended two county officers for allegedly orchestrating the dumping of garbage outside Kenya Power’s Stima Plaza offices in Nairobi.

Addressing MPs on Monday morning, Sakaja condemned the act as shameful and confirmed that investigations are ongoing. He emphasized that disciplinary action would follow based on the findings.

“It is a very unfortunate situation that has us here. The dumping incident was completely uncouth, wrong and it is not something that governments do,” Sakaja stated.

“The dumping was very primitive. On behalf of the staff, I apologise to the people of Kenya. It will never happen under my watch.”

The suspension letters notified the officers that they are barred from performing their duties until the probe is complete.

“Preliminary investigations indicate you directed the dumping of garbage outside Stima Plaza… In view of the foregoing, you are hereby interdicted from exercising the duties of your office with effect from the date of this letter (February 27),” the letters stated.

Meanwhile, Sakaja dismissed claims that raw sewage had been released at any Kenya Power facility. Speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, he clarified that the incident at Electricity House resulted from an internal system flush, not deliberate dumping.

“For clarity, no sewage was dumped, no sewage was released. None of that happened,” he asserted.

Sakaja explained that when utility services are cut off, restroom facilities become unusable, leading to unintended spills when systems are flushed.

“It’s almost like an order was given to them to flush the system from inside. That is why you saw something on the road,” he said.

The development follows President William Ruto’s confirmation that he intervened to resolve the standoff between Nairobi County and Kenya Power.