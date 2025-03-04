Government Responds to Mysterious Illness Affecting Over 200 in Kisii

The government has reassured the public that it is actively managing the situation after a mysterious illness broke out in Kisii County, affecting over 200 people in three villages.

Health officials report that the disease has spread through South Mugirango, triggering severe symptoms such as diarrhea with bloody stool, high fever, and intense headaches.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni has urged residents to remain calm as health authorities investigate the cause and implement necessary interventions.

Speaking to the press on Monday, March 3, 2025, PS Muthoni confirmed that health officials are on the ground, actively collecting samples from those affected. She assured the public that the Ministry of Health is working closely with the Kisii County government to analyze the samples and determine the appropriate medical response.

Muthoni emphasized that authorities would provide updates as soon as test results were available and reassured residents that all necessary measures were being taken to contain the disease and safeguard public health.

While the exact cause of the illness remains unknown, she noted that health experts are conducting extensive investigations to diagnose the disease and recommend appropriate treatment.

“We have sent our surveillance officers on the ground. We are working closely with the Kisii County government to establish from the samples that we are collecting the extent at which we need to move and the kind of medication that needs to be done and also what needs to be done. Our officers on the ground are collecting samples so we can establish what the disease is. We wish to ask the public to remain calm; things are under control, and we will keep you informed,” Muthoni reassured.