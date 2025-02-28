Kibwana Cautions Opposition: Ruto’s Political Mastery Shouldn’t Be Underestimated

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has cautioned opposition leaders against underestimating President William Ruto’s sharp political instincts, warning that defeating him will take more than optimism—it requires a well-calculated strategy.

Speaking on Thursday, February 27, 2025, during the launch of Martha Karua’s rebranded People’s Liberation Party (PLP), Kibwana emphasized that Ruto excels at last-minute political maneuvers. He urged opposition forces to be strategic, warning that celebrating too soon without a solid plan could backfire.

“We must not be premature in our celebrations. Ruto is a master of last-mile politics, a skilled strategist who never makes it easy for anyone. It’s not just about feeling happy or proud; it’s about hard work and determination,” he stated.

Kibwana doubled down on his warning, stressing that Ruto’s political shrewdness should not be underestimated.

“Alafu nikimalizia, nataka niseme huyu Kasongo ni mgumu. Na, he is good at last-mile politics. Kwa hivyo huyu ni mtu wa kupanguliwa vilivyo—watu wakifikiri ni mteremko, ana mbinu nyingi. Tusiseme tunafurahi, tunafurahi hiyo siyo enough. Kazi inatakiwa ifanywe,” he added.

(As I conclude, I want to say that this Kasongo is tough. He is very skilled in last-mile politics. That means he must be outmaneuvered properly—people may think it’s an easy ride, but he has many tricks. Let’s not just celebrate; that’s not enough. Real work must be done)

Gachagua’s Role in Opposition Politics

Kibwana also lauded Rigathi Gachagua for his aggressive push against Ruto, acknowledging the role of his home region, Wamunyoro, as a key battleground for political realignment.

He expressed confidence in Gachagua and Karua’s ability to unite opposition forces, stating that, if executed correctly, their collaboration could dramatically shift Kenya’s political landscape and shape the next presidency.

“Na nimeona kwamba kuna new political capital mahali panaitwa Wamunyoro, na ninaona kwamba tutaendelea,” he remarked.

(I have seen that there is a new political capital in a place called Wamunyoro, and I believe we will keep moving forward.)

A Call for Integrity in Leadership

Beyond the battle to remove Ruto, Kibwana stressed that Kenya’s next leader must be one of integrity—free from corruption and the self-serving politics that have plagued past administrations. He warned that simply swapping one power-hungry leader for another would not bring true change.

“What I want to say is that this has to be a true people’s liberation because we do not want to replace one Kasongo with another Kasongo,” he stated.