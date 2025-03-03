Ruto Defends Church Donations, Pledges Ksh120 Million for Church Project

President William Ruto has once again criticized church leaders who oppose his financial contributions to churches and religious projects, reaffirming his commitment to giving.

Speaking at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu on Sunday, Ruto defended his donations, emphasizing that they are acts of faith. He dismissed critics who question his generosity, arguing that offerings are meant for God, not church leaders.

“I have been criticized many times for giving in church. When we give to God, we are not giving to a human being. Our offerings belong to God, not the bishop or the congregation. I have searched the Bible, and nowhere does it say that when you give to God, the bishop should return your offering,” he said.

Ruto further stressed that his life is a testament to the power of giving, stating that he has no apologies for his generosity.

“Some of us, including myself, are products of giving to God. I am unapologetic about it, and I give on the firm foundation of the scriptures,” he added.

To back up his words with action, Ruto pledged Ksh20 million toward the construction of the Jesus Winner Ministry church. He also promised to help the church acquire land for expansion and proposed a joint fundraiser to boost the project.

The President announced that, alongside his friends, he would help raise an additional Ksh100 million.

“In the construction of our church, I will personally give Ksh20 million. I will come, we fundraise together. I will plan with my friends and we will find Ksh100 million. We will build this church so that we can shame the enemies of our country,” he declared.