Pharmacy and Poisons Board Cracks Down on Improper Drug Handling Amid Public Complaints

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a stern warning to drug manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and healthcare facilities to store medications under proper conditions. This follows a surge in public complaints about health risks linked to substandard products.

PPB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fred Siyoi emphasized that poor storage and handling compromise drug quality, potentially endangering patients. He urged healthcare facilities to follow Good Distribution Practices (GDP) to maintain product integrity throughout the supply chain.

“Manufacturers must design, develop, and test all health products intended for Kenya’s market to withstand high temperatures and humidity,” the statement read.

Dr. Siyoi also stressed the need for stability studies in line with ICH Zone IVb climatic conditions to ensure drugs remain effective throughout their shelf life.

To further safeguard product quality, facilities must assess their packaging to protect drugs from moisture, heat, and environmental factors. Proper training for all supply chain stakeholders is also essential for handling temperature-sensitive medications.

PPB has announced plans to conduct inspections and compliance audits to enforce these regulations. Facilities that fail to meet the standards risk severe penalties, including license revocation, product recalls, or other legal actions.