Passaris to Uhuru: Put Differences Aside and Back Ruto’s Leadership

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to rally behind President William Ruto’s administration, arguing that his support is crucial for Kenya’s progress.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 5, , Passaris stressed the need for unity among leaders, warning that national development could stall without Uhuru’s backing.

“It is very important for a former president to support the current president because if he (Uhuru) doesn’t do that, our government won’t be progressive,” she stated.

She acknowledged Uhuru’s close relationship with ODM leader Raila Odinga and expressed hope that, like Raila, he would put aside political differences for the nation’s greater good.

“But because I know that he is close with Baba (Raila) and Baba is someone who looks at ways to make Kenya move forward, I would ask Uhuru to put differences aside and prioritize Kenya and how it can be progressive,” she said.

Passaris also reminded Uhuru of his influential role as Kenya’s only living former president, urging him to use his position to foster unity among key leaders, including Ruto and Raila.

“You are the only living past President of Kenya; you have huge investments and family in this country. You can sit down with Ruto, Raila, and people of like mind to drive this country in the right direction,” she added.

Her remarks come nearly four months after President Ruto’s unexpected visit to Uhuru’s Gatundu home, a meeting that surprised many Kenyans due to the perceived tensions between the two leaders.