Taifa Care Reforms: CS Barasa Announces New Financing Model & Expanded Benefits

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Deborah Barasa has unveiled a series of transformative reforms aimed at improving Kenya’s healthcare system and addressing concerns surrounding the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, CS Barasa announced that SHA will start publicly disclosing payments to health facilities next week to promote transparency.

“The Ministry has also launched a Claims Tracking Dashboard to speed up payments, with nationwide training underway to help health providers streamline claim submissions,” she stated.

By the end of March, 15 high-volume hospitals will integrate into the Health Information Exchange (HIE) system, allowing seamless patient data sharing to enhance efficiency. Additionally, the government is establishing a 24-hour call center to assist Kenyans with healthcare access, registration, and claims tracking.

New Healthcare Financing Model

CS Barasa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through key reforms under Taifa Care. She introduced a new healthcare financing model that will base payments to facilities on the actual number of patients treated rather than their insurance status.

“This ensures fairness, efficiency, and accountability, with primary healthcare services now fully tax-funded,” she emphasized.

Calling Taifa Care Kenya’s most ambitious health program, the CS urged stakeholders to support its implementation. She also revealed that the Ministry will finalize the Means Testing Model (MTM) by Friday, March 7, 2025, to ensure financial aid reaches vulnerable groups.

Additionally, the government has expanded health benefits, significantly increasing ICU/HDU coverage from KES 4,600 to KES 28,000 and raising oncology care coverage from KES 400,000 to KES 550,000 per household.

CS Barasa reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring Taifa Care transforms Kenya’s healthcare system, making quality healthcare accessible to all.

The Ministry reported that over 500,000 Kenyans have since benefited from SHA, while over 18 million have registered.