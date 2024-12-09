PHOTOS: President Ruto Pays Visit to Uhuru Kenyatta at His Gatundu Residence

On Monday, December 9, President William Ruto visited former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Gatundu home in Kiambu County.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed confirmed that the leaders discussed several important issues, including the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Raila Odinga’s candidacy for Chair of the African Union Commission.

The statement also highlighted Kenya’s role in promoting peace and security in the East African region through diplomatic and peace-support initiatives. President Ruto reportedly praised President Kenyatta for his continued efforts in fostering regional stability and resolving conflicts.

“Their Excellencies also acknowledged Kenya’s leading role in promoting peace and security in the East African region through diplomatic and peace-support initiatives, which are crucial to resolving conflicts, restoring peace, and fostering regional stability. President Ruto commended President Kenyatta for his patriotism and tireless contributions to peace-making efforts in the region.”

Additionally, Ruto and Kenyatta called for a swift resolution of court matters concerning the constitution of the IEBC selection panel, which will allow the appointment of new commissioners.

State House spokesperson also mentioned that President Ruto thanked Uhuru Kenyatta for establishing a strong foundation that has allowed the government to implement key programs under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“These programs include transforming agriculture to ensure food security, achieving universal health coverage, providing affordable housing, empowering MSMEs, developing transport and communication infrastructure, last-mile electrification, and re-evaluating and reforming the Competency-Based Curriculum and the education sector in general, among other initiatives. Both leaders agreed on the urgent need to accelerate these and other programmes to boost household incomes and create more opportunities for Kenyans,” Hussein stated.

The two leaders also urged Kenyans, as well as international partners, to support Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission Chair.

They committed to maintaining ongoing engagement with other leaders and stakeholders on critical national issues.

Both leaders also acknowledged the challenging global environment affecting many countries, including Kenya. They pointed to a complex mix of factors: the disruptive effects of COVID-19, the war in Ukraine—which destabilized supply chains and caused high commodity prices, especially for fertilizer and wheat—volatile currency markets, and a harsh macroeconomic climate.

However, they noted progress in mitigating these challenges, particularly in reducing inflation to its lowest level in the past decade. The leaders highlighted significant strides in lowering food prices, stabilizing the Kenyan shilling, and reducing interest rates, State House noted.

“Finally, President Ruto and President Kenyatta extended their warm wishes to all Kenyans, wishing them happy holidays as they enter the festive season,” the statement concluded.

