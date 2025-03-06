Morara Kebaso Rallies Genz’s as Inject Party Joins Opposition Coalition

Political activist Morara Kebaso has officially aligned his Inject Party with the opposition coalition, signaling a strategic move ahead of the 2027 general election.

In an update on Wednesday, March 5, Morara stressed that his party’s role extends beyond merely criticizing the government. Instead, Inject Party aims to offer alternative solutions while championing the principles of good governance.

He underscored the party’s commitment to youth empowerment, advocating for opportunities that allow young people to work, grow, and thrive in a fair economic landscape.

“Inject Party has joined the opposition coalition. Our job is not to complain about this or that & him or her. Our mission is to offer solutions. To ensure that the values and principles of good governance are held in high esteem. We want justice and opportunities for the youth to live, work, and grow,” Morara stated.

Expressing confidence in the opposition’s prospects, Morara predicted a shift in power, asserting that the coalition will lead the next government in 2027.

“Genz’s, we are the opposition now; in a short while, we will be the government. Let us walk into the room with confidence and change how things are done from the inside. As your leader, I commit to be an outstanding icon of integrity,” he added.

His declaration came just a day after the opposition coalition held high-profile talks on Tuesday, March 4. The meeting brought together prominent political figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, and Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi. DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and Morara were also present.

Prior to this, on Saturday, March 1, Morara met with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to discuss Kenya’s political landscape and pressing national concerns.

Morara disclosed that their conversation focused on economic stability, police brutality, and youth empowerment.

He further revealed that Gachagua shared his views on ensuring justice for victims of police brutality, abductions, and extrajudicial killings.

“I will continue to engage leaders from across the political, religious, and civic space in amplifying the voice of the youth in their quest for change,” Morara added.