Nairobi Cop Shoots at Colleague Over Alleged Affair with Girlfriend

A Nairobi police officer is under investigation for allegedly firing his weapon at a colleague in a heated confrontation over a romantic dispute.

According to a police report dated Tuesday, March 26, the altercation unfolded just after 2 a.m. at Joiners Grill and Lodge bar.

Police Constable Piro Mwarsho of Kamukunji Police Station was on patrol in the Muthurwa area around 2:20 a.m. with colleagues PC Jin Ouma and PC Bernard Muroti, both from Muthurwa Police Post.

PC Mwarsho then stopped by the bar to retrieve his phone, which had been charging. While there, he encountered Police Constable Emmanuel Juma, who allegedly confronted him over an affair with his girlfriend.

The argument quickly escalated, with Juma reportedly slapping Mwarsho multiple times before drawing his firearm.

In a fit of rage, Juma cocked his AK-47 rifle and fired a shot. Fortunately, the bullet missed Mwarsho, who managed to escape from the club unharmed.

According to the police report, “PC Emmanuel Juma slapped him several times, then cocked his gun—an AK-47 rifle—and fired one round of ammunition, which missed him and went through the metallic wall and metallic tube grill.”

Mwarsho immediately reported the incident at Kamukunji Police Station.

Officers responded to the scene, but by the time they arrived, Juma had already fled.

“The suspect escaped from the scene, and the cartridge was not recovered. Nobody was injured during the incident,” the OB report stated.

Later, Juma turned himself in and was taken into custody. Authorities seized his AK-47 rifle(Serial No. 14088219) as evidence.