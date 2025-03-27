Candidate for NPSC Chairmanship Collapses and Dies Before Interview

Komora Mubadi Jilo, a candidate for the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) chairman position, collapsed and died while waiting for his interview on Tuesday, March 25.

The tragic incident occurred at the Public Service Commission (PSC) offices on Harambee Avenue, where Jilo and four other candidates were set to appear before the selection panel.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of his death. His body was taken to the mortuary, where an autopsy will be performed to establish the cause.

The interviews for the NPSC chairperson position began on Monday, March 24, and concluded the following day.

Among the shortlisted candidates were former Busia Deputy Governor Kizito Wangalwa, former IEBC commissioner Margaret Mwachanya, and ex-IPOA member Doreen Nkatha. Others included former Principal Secretary Micah Powon, former Member of Parliament Humphrey Kimani, and candidates John Mutegi, Susan Oyatsi, John Otieno, and Komora Mubadi Jilo.

The selection process took place at the Public Service Commission offices in Nairobi, starting at 9 AM each day. Candidates were required to arrive at least 20 minutes early and present original documents, including their National ID card, academic certificates, transcripts, and relevant clearance certificates.

The NPSC chairman plays a vital role in managing human resource functions within the National Police Service, overseeing recruitment, promotions, transfers, engagement with police associations, monitoring and evaluation, policy development, and disciplinary oversight.