Kisii Officials Scramble to Uncover Cause of Mystery Illness

Health workers in Kisii County are on high alert as they grapple with a puzzling disease that has left dozens hospitalized. At least 20 new patients have been rushed to various facilities, fueling suspicions that contaminated water sources may be at the heart of the outbreak.

A mother caring for her feverish three-year-old is among those seeking urgent help for symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, and diarrhea.

“We have been moving around, and so far, we have rushed 20 more people to various hospitals,” said Kennedy Omari, the County Health Promotion Officer.

Some patients, like 60-year-old John Obara, have been under medical supervision for several days. “We are pleading with the government not to abandon us and to act swiftly in handling situations like this,” Obara, who is gradually regaining strength after three days of treatment, told Citizen TV.

Meanwhile, experts from the Ministry of Health in Nairobi have joined forces with Kisii County officials in the village of Amarongo to analyze local water sources. They hope to pinpoint the origin of the illness as quickly as possible.

“We have joined a team from Nairobi to ascertain the situation, and we are also expecting a report from the government chemist tomorrow,” said Dr. Richard Onkware, Kisii County’s Chief Health Officer.

Residents remain anxious, calling on authorities to hasten the search for answers. “I still can’t believe it’s our water causing this. We keep going to the hospital, but no one knows what is afflicting us,” said Eunice Ombasa of South Mugirango.

“The health department has come here, but what we want most is for the government to speed up the investigations so we can understand what is troubling us,” added Nyabigege resident Robert Masese.

County Newly Hospitalized Common Symptoms Kisii 20 Fever, headaches, stomach aches, diarrhea

Until lab findings confirm the root cause, families in Kisii County must rely on medical aid and hope that government resources will bring lasting relief.