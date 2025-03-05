Kenya To Implement Airport DNA Testing for Returning Mothers to Curb Child Trafficking

In an effort to tackle the issue of child trafficking, Kenya has introduced a new policy requiring DNA testing for mothers who return to the country with children born abroad.

This initiative, announced by Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, aims to ensure that every child entering the country is with their rightful parent.

Addressing the Senate, Mutua expressed concerns about the increasing cases of child trafficking involving Kenyan women who give birth overseas. The plan is to verify the biological relationship between mother and child at entry points. This step is crucial for safeguarding children and ensuring their well-being, but is also a major privacy concern that can easily be challenged in court.

Mutua remarked, “We have got quite a number of Kenyans in some countries who have given birth. We are trying to get them back home with their children. Once they are here, we will do a DNA test to match the child to the mother and avoid child trafficking.”

In related news, in a bid to better support Kenyan workers overseas, new labor attachments are being set up in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Switzerland, the UAE, and Germany. A budget of Ksh 300 million has been allocated for this initiative, according to Mutua.

President Ruto’s administration has made export of labour and the subsequent inflow of dollar remittances a priority policy, and Mutua was tasked with defending it.

However, not everyone is on board. Some senators have voiced concerns, particularly about Mutua’s comments on the activism of Kenyans living overseas. Kitui Senator Enock Wambua criticized the portrayal of Kenyan workers, while Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi questioned the claims about their safety, citing reports of fatalities.