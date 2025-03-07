Jesus Winner Ministry Responds to Critics Over Ruto’s Ksh20M Donation, Addresses Land Ownership Dispute

Jesus Winner Ministry Church has responded to the growing debate surrounding President William Ruto’s Ksh20 million donation pledge, clarifying that it followed a request from the church’s overseer, Reverend Edward Mwai.

On Sunday, President Ruto pledged to personally contribute Ksh20 million to the church and vowed to mobilize his friends to raise an additional Ksh100 million for its construction, which is estimated to cost Ksh1 billion. However, the donation has triggered backlash, with some Kenyans questioning the source of the funds and even threatening legal action if the church does not surrender the contribution to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Amid the controversy, the church’s Board of Management stood by Ruto, emphasizing his long-standing connection to the church.

“On the issue of His Excellency the President of Kenya, Hon. William Ruto’s donation to the church, we wish to clarify to the whole nation that he has been our faithful worshipper since the year 2009,” Secretary General Raphael Mwiti said in a statement.

“Hon. President Ruto pledged his support of Ksh20 million upon request from our church general overseer, Rev Edward Mwai.”

The board explained that the donation is intended to support the church’s expansion, which is part of a 10-year strategic plan designed to accommodate its growing congregation.

“By God’s grace, the current church cannot hold all its members, and our strategic plan is to build a bigger sanctuary on the land we purchased from Uchumi Supermarkets,” the board stated.

Church Addresses Roysambu Land Dispute

The church also sought to clarify confusion surrounding the ownership of land in Roysambu, revealing that it owns only 3 acres, while the Ministry of Defence holds the remaining 17 acres.

Mwiti explained that the church raised Ksh450 million to purchase the land from Uchumi Supermarkets through contributions from its members and a bank loan.

“It’s important to note that our faithful members raised the funds, and we secured additional financing through a bank loan,” he said, adding that the land transfer was completed after the church made the payment to Kasarani Mall Limited’s lawyers.

In response to concerns about its funding sources, the church emphasized that it operates independently and does not rely on public donations.

“We are a self-sustaining church and do not depend on donations,” Mwiti reiterated.

He also urged Kenyans to remain calm following threats from some youths planning to storm the church on Sunday.

Ruto Hosts Jesus Winner Ministry Bishop Mwai at State House

Later in the day, President William Ruto met with Bishop Edward Mwai at State House to discuss the progress of the ongoing church construction. Senior clerics from Jesus Winner Ministry also attended the meeting.

President Ruto thanked Bishop Mwai for allowing the church to host thousands of job-seeking youth who participated in the government’s Kazi Majuu recruitment drive on Tuesday.

“We appreciate Jesus Winner Ministry Church for complementing our Labour Mobility Programme by hosting a recruitment drive aimed at securing jobs for our youth abroad,” Ruto wrote on X.