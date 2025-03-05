Hostile Crowd Shuts Down Governor Natembeya for Criticizing Ruto

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya faced a fierce backlash on Monday after mourners shut off his microphone while he criticized President William Ruto’s policies during the funeral of Malava MP Malulu Injendi.

Tensions flared when nominated Kakamega MCA Joel Okwako urged mourners to reject Ruto’s claims that the Social Health Authority (SHA) and university funding model were functioning well. The atmosphere grew even more charged when Okwako invited Natembeya to speak.

The governor wasted no time in attacking the leadership of President Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula under his ‘Tawe’ Movement.

However, before he could finish, someone deliberately muted his microphone, leaving him to struggle against the crowd’s growing hostility.

“We want to say ‘Tawe’ to bad leadership and corruption. Our leaders are at the top, and Kenyans are on their own. We must reject politicians who hire people to cause violence at funerals,” Natembeya declared.

His remarks, however, sparked anger, with mourners chanting pro-Ruto slogans. The hostility escalated, forcing him to flee in his car.

As his motorcade sped away, some attendees hurled stones, intensifying the chaos.