Kirinyaga Funeral Turns Chaotic as Pastor Denies Gachagua-Allied MPs a Chance to Speak

A funeral service in Kirinyaga turned chaotic when a pastor refused to let politicians speak, insisting that the event was for mourning, not politics.

However, Members of Parliament allied with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua forcefully grabbed the microphone from him, triggering uproar.

Frustrated mourners joined in, demanding that the politicians be allowed to address the gathering.

Among those present were Kirinyaga Senator Murango James Kamau and Woman Representative Njeri Maina. The two, along with other local leaders, stormed the stage, cutting off the pastor mid-speech.

In his defense, the preacher stood firm, stating, “It’s a burial ceremony and not a political rally. They were only invited to condole with the family.”

He further accused the politicians of using the funeral as a platform to settle political scores instead of mourning with the bereaved.

His stance did not sit well with the crowd, which jeered at him, insisting his time to speak was over. Some accused him of siding with the government, claiming that was why he refused to let leaders allied with Gachagua address the mourners.

The pastor denied the claims, stating that his decision was not politically motivated. He revealed that he had earlier met with the area MP and maintained a good relationship with local leaders.

“I am not on the government’s side; I was here to preach the gospel,” he clarified.

As the shouting escalated, he questioned, “How can we continue with the program while people are yelling, including the politicians?”

He also accused local leaders of hiring goons to disrupt the funeral service.

With tensions rising, the pastor had no choice but to leave. He drove off in his black car as the crowd jeered.