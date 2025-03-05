Boda Boda Operators Give Parliament Ultimatum, Threaten Nationwide Protests

Boda boda operators have vowed to stage nationwide protests if Parliament fails to reject the controversial Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulations) Bill.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, March 4, Boda Boda Association of Kenya (BAK) Chairperson Kevin Mubadi accused Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, the bill’s sponsor, of attempting to cripple the boda boda industry.

Mubadi argued that despite the sector’s crucial role in the economy, there were deliberate efforts to burden operators with additional levies.

Frustrated by the proposed legislation, he demanded that Khalwale withdraw the bill immediately and provide written confirmation of its withdrawal.

The BAK Chairperson warned that if the National Assembly fails to act by Friday, boda boda riders across the country will take to the streets Tuesday, March 11in protest.

He emphasized that their demonstrations would be a fight to protect their jobs and way of life.

“If you see us protesting, it will be to safeguard our work and how we operate. We are giving you until Friday to withdraw this bill and issue a written confirmation,” he added.

Khalwale has since signaled a willingness to withdraw the bill following mounting pressure from boda boda operators, who accused him of threatening their livelihoods.

RELATED – New Boda Boda Regulation Bill to Require GPS Trackers, Passenger Helmets, and Rider Training

Addressing journalists on February 25, the Kakamega Senator defended his proposal, explaining that the bill aimed to regulate the sector and curb reckless road behavior.

He insisted that his primary goal was to enhance road safety and reduce the high number of fatalities among boda boda riders—not to suppress young operators.

“I have always been known for fighting for the weak. I have seen many young boda boda riders lose their lives in accidents, so I came up with this bill to address those issues,” Khalwale explained.

Frustrated by the backlash, he argued that critics were allowing young riders to continue suffering.

“I considered many factors in drafting this bill, but I have seen strong resistance. Since I do not want to fight with the youth, I will return to the Senate and push for the bill to be dropped,” he added.