Gachagua to Ruto: No Political Alliances Will Save You in 2027

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has doubled down on his claim that the opposition will unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at ACK Trinity Church in Kitengela, Kajiado County, Gachagua accused Ruto of silencing the opposition by co-opting its leaders, allowing him to rule without accountability.

“I know people think that two years is a long time; don’t worry, two years may look long but time moves very fast. Do not worry, the time is coming,” he assured the congregation.

He urged Generation Z and Millennials to take charge of the country’s future by registering as voters in large numbers.

“Gen Zs and Millennials will sort out the problem of Kenya once and for all in the next election. As much as you are doing a good job on the Internet, the real task lies ahead,” he emphasized.

Gachagua insisted that the opposition had the numbers and the right strategy to win.

“Politics is a game of numbers and the numbers are good. Kenyans have told us to get the formula and we have it. I have never made wrong calculations,” he declared.

“Abductions Will Cost You Re-Election in 2027”

He warned that Ruto’s re-election bid would be severely undermined by the surge in abductions and extrajudicial killings witnessed under his administration.

“Youths are abducted and killed by officers. The government you lead is killing children who are just agitating for their rights,” he stated.

Gachagua admitted to clashing with Ruto over the issue, criticizing the administration’s approach to security.

“I had a big problem with Ruto over abductions and extrajudicial killings,” he said.

Dismissing Ruto’s political maneuvers and infrastructure projects, he warned that they would not erase the government’s failures.

“Even if you unite with the opposition and announce as many roads as you want, abductions will bring you down,” he cautioned.

Political Party Launch

Regarding the launch of his political party, Gachagua claimed it has been delayed by threats from a high-ranking government official

Gachagua asserted that while preparations for the party’s unveiling are complete, fears of potential intimidation forced a delay.

“The party is ready. It is like a brand-new car in the showroom. I wanted to launch it, but that powerful individual has his own plans. Between the stage and the showroom, he might throw obstacles in our path. I hope you understand,” he remarked.

Gachagua also disclosed that the national chairperson of his upcoming party would come from Kajiado County.