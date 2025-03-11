Customers’ delight after popular beer Summit Lager roars back to life

Popular alcoholic beverage Summit Lager has made a resounding comeback in the market more than three years after it suddenly disappeared after protracted legal battles with the state.

The Keroche Breweries staple, widely popular across Kenya, with people of virtually all demographics, has now re-entered the market, aiming to recapture the once-solid fanbase it used to command, with the brewers promising an unprecedented flooding of the market.

Over the weekend, the Lager’s marketing agencies spent the better part of Saturday afternoon sensitizing the customers, meeting new clients and also engaging the retailers in a successful activation program aimed at restoring faith in the brand and rewarding loyal clientele.

The team scoured the entire Eastern Bypass ‘Kamakis’ area, moving from pub to pub, engaging clients, distributing merchandise and settling the bills of anyone found enjoying a Summit Lager beer.

“Our business was simple – spot a client enjoying their favorite bottle of Summit Lager and offer to pay their bill on the spot. It was such a rewarding experience to meet these excited customers, engage them, savour their favorite beer with them and put a smile on their faces by paying off their bill, ” Anerlisa Muigai, senior marketing executive at Summit Lager, said.

Over a period of six hours, hundreds of lucky customers had the fortune of having their bills paid off, walking away with a branded t-shirt and engaging the team on various questions, including, ‘Where did this beer go’ ?

“We noticed that people love this beer because of various factors including the fact that it is very affordable and also that it is sugar-free. These are the same qualities that drew customers to Summit Lager and seeing them flock back to their favourite drink is such a heartwarming experience,” Muigai added.

Summit Lager, also, has extended a rewarding program that sees retailers reap huge too – for every ten crates bought, a retailer will be awarded with an extra crate, as a token of appreciation for their continued business support over the years.

Muigai said, “We realised that we needed to appreciate not just the customer but the trader too. Therefore, we decided to reward our retailers by giving them a free crate for every ten crates they purchase from any of our distributors. We’ve already witnessed just how popular the initiative is and we intend to keep it that way for the next several weeks. ”

Popular with Kenyans from all walks of life, Summit Lager has maintained its quality and taste, seeking to recapture the market and establish dominance as it did for several decades before it’s sudden – and highly regrettable – disappearance.

“We are all about staying on top of our game and giving our clients the best of the best. Our taste is still fine, our beer has been crafted with the same excellence and we cannot wait to watch you fall in love with it, allover again,” Muigai said.