What are off-the-ball movements in football?

Off-the-ball movements in football refer to the actions made by players when they don't have possession of the ball.

These movements are crucial for 3 things:

creating space;

supporting teammates;

and ultimately contributing to a team’s attacking and defensive strategies.

While the player with the ball often receives the most attention, off-the-ball movements are key to 2 things of a team's play: fluidity and success.

Different kinds of moves

There are 2 main types of off-the-ball movements: attacking and defensive. In attacking situations, players make runs for 3 purposes: receive passes, drag defenders out of position, or create passing lanes.



For example, a forward might make a diagonal run to pull a defender out of position, allowing a teammate to exploit the space. A midfielder may make a late run into the box to be in the right place for a cross.

These movements have 2 features, they are quick and timed to perfection, as the player anticipates where the ball will be delivered.

Tactical overloads and defense

Off-the-ball movements also help in creating tactical overloads. By positioning themselves intelligently, players can draw opponents into areas that leave other parts of the field less crowded. This allows them to do 2 things: quick combinations or a change in the point of attack.

For example, a winger might cut inside, drawing a full-back with them, only to pass the ball out wide to a full-back making a run in the opposite direction, exploiting the space left by the defender.

Defensively, off-the-ball movement includes positioning to do 3 things: block passing lanes, marking players, and closing down spaces. A defender might step up to challenge a player on the ball, while others shift to maintain defensive shape and limit the opposition’s options.

Midfielders may move across to help a teammate press an opponent or to intercept a pass.