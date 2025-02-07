KES 1.45 Billion Bomet Corruption Scandal: Governor Barchok Arrested as EACC Seizes Evidence

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched an investigation into Bomet Governor Hillary Kipng’eno Barchok and eight senior county officials over allegations of conflict of interest and theft of public funds.

The probe centers on the fraudulent payment of KES 1,451,882,576 to suppliers and contractors who are also county employees. According to EACC, the payments were made for services and projects that were never delivered.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, EACC officers conducted a coordinated operation in Nairobi and Bomet counties, targeting properties linked to the suspects.

Acting on court orders, the anti-corruption watchdog seized crucial evidence to support the ongoing investigation. Officials confirmed that Governor Barchok was arrested and taken to the Commission’s South Rift Regional Offices in Nakuru for further questioning.

The EACC emphasized its commitment to enforcing anti-corruption laws and holding public officials accountable for financial misconduct. The Commission reiterated that it will take firm action against anyone found guilty of embezzling public funds.

This investigation raises serious concerns about financial accountability within the Bomet County government.

Authorities arrested Governor Barchok months after local lawmakers demanded action over alleged corruption and misappropriation of county funds.

Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei condemned the county’s leadership, accusing it of fostering a culture of corruption.

“Bomet County has become a hub of corruption. For the last three years, nothing has been happening. We want accountability and action against those misusing public funds,” Sigei stated.

Lawmakers also criticized the county government for mismanaging healthcare services, citing a tragic case where alleged negligence at Longisa Hospital led to the death of a three-year-old patient, Ruth Chepngeno.

Additionally, officials placed Bomet County under scrutiny for irregularly procuring road construction equipment worth KES 373 million. The ongoing investigation aims to establish whether public funds were misused in the controversial deal.