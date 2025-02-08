How did the Chicago Cubs end a 108-year title drought?

The Chicago Cubs, one of Major League Baseball’s most beloved teams, ended their historic 108-year championship drought in dramatic fashion during the 2016 World Series.

The journey to the title began in earnest with the Cubs’ revitalization under Theo Epstein, hired as the team’s President of Baseball Operations in 2011.

Epstein brought a data-driven, player development-focused approach that had previously helped the Boston Red Sox break their own long-standing curse.

He rebuilt the Cubs from the ground up, assembling a talented roster through 3 methods: draft picks, trades, and free-agent signings. They also had great players, with 4 of them being:

Kris Bryant;

Anthony Rizzo;

Javier Báez;

and Jon Lester.

At the same time, manager Joe Maddon instilled a loose yet competitive clubhouse culture.

Breaking a record

In the postseason, they defeated the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the World Series. Here they faced the Cleveland Indians, another team with a decades-long championship drought.

A dramatic ending

The World Series was a classic, culminating in a dramatic Game 7. Played on November 2, 2016, the game went into extra innings tied at 6-6 after a rain delay in the 9th inning heightened the tension.

The emotional win broke a curse that had lingered since the Cubs’ last title in 1908. The victory united generations of Cubs fans, from lifelong supporters to new believers, in an outpouring of joy.

For Chicago and baseball fans worldwide, the Cubs’ triumph was a testament to perseverance, faith, and the enduring magic of the game.

