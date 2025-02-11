Watch: Boda Boda Rider Delivers Coffin at Morara Kebaso’s Residence

Lawyer and activist Morara Kebaso has denounced a shocking incident where a boda boda rider dropped a coffin at his home and his workshop.

In a video shared on Monday, February 10, Kebaso showed the rider arriving at his Ruiru residence some minutes to midnight on Saturday, February 8 leaving the coffin at his doorstep, and quickly driving away.

Kebaso dismissed the act as political intimidation, linking it to the exploitation of unemployed youth for political gains.

“The youth of Kenya have no decent employment. They have opted for bodaboda to earn a living. Now you useless politicians are using them to deliver coffins. Instead of creating opportunities,” he stated.

He urged his political rivals to embrace constructive leadership instead of resorting to fear tactics.

“Allow my home and my place of work to be a place where i find peace. Deliver your promises to the people instead of delivering coffins to my home in ruiru and my office in utawala,” he added.

Whoever dropped this coffin at my gate on saturday midnight, i just want to let you know that i am not afraid of death threats. Please contact Morara Home Furniture for a better coffin with good finishing. pic.twitter.com/cd3wDFBFLt — Morara Kebaso (@MoraraKebasoSnr) February 10, 2025



Claims of Harassment and Surveillance

This incident comes just weeks after Kebaso accused state authorities of harassment and intimidation.

In a statement on January 16, he detailed a pattern of events he believes amount to persecution for his activism.

Kebaso revealed he is under constant surveillance, describing the toll it has taken on his personal life and well-being.

“I am followed, monitored, and surveilled by unknown people. I have lost my joy, my appetite, and friends who fear being pursued by the state. I continue to stand strong for my values—the values and principles of honesty, integrity, and humility. Through resilience and consistency, I hope to inspire young people to step up for leadership without fear. I believe it will change,” he affirmed.

Watch a video of the bodaboda rider delivering the coffin;