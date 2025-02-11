‘Shetani Ashindwe!’ Raila Odinga Rebukes Abductions, Demands Government Action

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has strongly condemned the recent spate of abductions, torture, and killings across the country, calling for urgent government intervention.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, February 10, 2025, during an interdenominational prayer service organized by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Women’s Chapter, Raila urged security agencies to take immediate action to address the crisis. The event was held in his honor ahead of the African Union Commission (AUC) elections, scheduled for Saturday, February 15.

The AUC chairmanship candidate demanded an end to the abductions and called on law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice. He questioned the identities of the abductors and accused the police of failing to arrest them despite denying any knowledge of the incidents.

Raila Slams Police for Inaction

Raila criticized law enforcement for neglecting their duty to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators, warning that the ongoing kidnappings threatened national security.

“Mambo maovu ambayo inafanyika hapa tumepinga. Mimi mnajua siezi kuona maovu na nikae kimya. Mambo ya kushika vijana na kwenda na kuwazuia na kuwaua mpaka ikwishe katika taifa letu. Hatuezi kuvumilia kamwe watu wanatekwa nyara ovyo ovyo. Hawa watu ambao wanateka watu nyara ni watu gani ambao askari wanasema hawajui. Kama serikali haijui, ni haja gani kuwa na polisi. Tumesema mambo ya abductions ikwishe katika taifa letu. Shetani ashindwe,” Raila said.

(We oppose the evil acts happening in this country. You all know I cannot witness wrongdoing and remain silent. The abductions, illegal detentions, and killings of our youth must end. We cannot tolerate rampant kidnappings any longer. Who are these people carrying out these abductions, and why are the police claiming they don’t know them? If the government has no answers, then what is the purpose of having a police force? We demand an end to abductions in our country. The devil must be defeated)

Calls for IGP’s Resignation Over Abductions

This is not the first time Raila has spoken out against the growing wave of kidnappings.

In December 2024, he demanded the resignation of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, blaming him for failing to curb the increasing cases of abductions. Raila pointed out that the use of fake vehicle number plates and handcuffs in these kidnappings suggested the involvement of security agencies.

“The abductions are denting the good image of the police service. The abductors use handcuffs—where do they get them from? And the IGP is telling us he is not aware of such actions. Is he true to himself or out of touch with reality?” Raila questioned.

Optimism Ahead of AUC Elections

At the event on Monday, Raila expressed confidence, assuring his supporters that he remains optimistic about the outcome of the AUC elections.

He urged them to remain calm, emphasizing that whether he wins or loses, his candidacy alone was a significant achievement.

“Tukishinda, tumefaulu, Tukishindwa tumefaulu,” Raila stated.