Senate Leadership Reshuffle: Karen Nyamu Lands Committee Role

Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu have taken the helm of the Senate Standing Committee on Land, Environment, and Natural Resources after being unanimously elected as chairperson and vice chairperson, respectively.

During a Senate session on Monday, February 24, 2025, lawmakers voted Faki into the top position, with Nyamu securing the deputy role. They replace Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Samburu Senator Lelegwe Ltumbesi, who previously led the committee.

The committee plays a crucial role in shaping policies on land and settlement, environmental conservation, forestry, water resource management, and mining.

Meanwhile, in another key decision, Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and nominated Senator Miraj Abdulrahman were re-elected as chairperson and vice chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT). Their leadership will continue to oversee the nation’s digital transformation efforts.

Oburu Odinga Takes Over Senate Energy Committee

In a significant reshuffle, Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has taken over as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Energy, replacing Nyeri Senator Wamatinga Wahome. This committee is responsible for guiding policies on fossil fuel exploration, energy development, production, maintenance, and regulation.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kipkemoi Kisang will serve as Odinga’s deputy, working alongside committee members such as Tana River Senator Danson Buya Mungatana, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Narok Senator Olekina Ledama, Turkana Senator Ekomwa James Lomenen, and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Additionally, the Senate confirmed Wajir Senator Abass Mohamed as the new Chair of the Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations, with nominated Senator Catherine Mumma stepping in as his deputy.

These leadership changes come amid a broader political shake-up that has seen the removal of key allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from influential committee positions.

Among those affected, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu lost his seat on the Education Committee, while Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa was ousted as Chair of the Roads and Transport Committee.

Further, Kirinyaga Senator James Murango was removed as Chair of the Agriculture Committee, and Nyandarua Senator John Methu was replaced as Chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

This restructuring signals shifting political dynamics within the Senate as new leaders take charge of crucial legislative committees.