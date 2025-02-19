School Principals Propose Ksh 27,000 Fee Increase to Address Funding Crisis

Secondary school principals are pushing for a significant fee increase, proposing that parents could soon pay up to Ksh 27,000 more per child.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) has urged the Ministry of Education to address what they see as a dire funding crisis that is pushing schools to the brink.

According to Kessha, the government’s annual capitation of Ksh 22,244 per student has remained unchanged since 2018, while the cost of running schools has soared due to inflation. On top of this, schools often receive these funds irregularly and in partial amounts than expected, leaving many schools struggling to meet basic needs.

“The reality is that schools are receiving less than Sh10,479 per student after deductions,” said Willie Kuria, Kessha’s chairperson. “Meanwhile, inflation has skyrocketed, and the cost of running schools has become unsustainable.”

As a result, many schools are drowning in debt and unable to pay non-teaching staff, purchase learning materials, or provide quality meals to students. Extracurricular activities have also been severely cut back, with schools limiting sporting events and other activities due to the lack of funds.

Special needs schools are facing even greater challenges, as they try to accommodate learners despite grossly inadequate funding. The report highlights that although special needs students should receive Ksh 35,370 in grants, schools only received Ksh 26,148 in the last financial year, creating a deficit of Ksh 9,222 per student.

Kessha also warns that this financial strain is affecting student performance. The rise in the number of students scoring grade ‘E’ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams is linked directly to the funding crisis. Between 2022 and 2025, the number of students in this lowest grade category has surged by 72%.

“When schools lack resources, performance suffers. We are seeing the consequences in national exam results,” the report states.

The proposed fee hikes would require parents of students in extra-county schools to pay an additional Ksh 27,488 annually, while those in national schools would pay Ksh 19,628 more. Even parents of day school students, who currently benefit from free tuition, would be asked to pay Ksh 5,372 annually.

Despite Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba’s assurance that the remaining capitation funds for the first term will be released soon, school heads argue that this amount is still not enough.

Kessha is now calling for a comprehensive overhaul of the funding model, demanding full disbursement of capitation at the approved rate and a revision of school fees to reflect the current economic climate.