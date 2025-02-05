Police Capture Wundanyi Prison Escapee in Mombasa

Police arrested another escapee from Wundanyi Main Prison in Taita Taveta County on Monday in Mombasa.

Patrick Karisa was part of the group of eight prisoners who escaped on the night of January 25, 2025, by cutting through the roof of their cell.

After a thorough manhunt, authorities captured Karisa in Mombasa and transferred him to the DCI headquarters in Wundanyi for processing. He was later taken to Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi for further detention.

As of Tuesday, four escapees remain at large. Earlier, police had recaptured three others in the Godoma area of Mwatate Subcounty, and they too were transferred to Manyani Prison.

Authorities are urging the public to report any information that could assist in locating the remaining fugitives. The public is encouraged to stay vigilant as the manhunt intensifies.

The escapees have been identified as Patrick Karisa, Erickson Mwachofi, Samuel Onyango, Alex Makezi, Edward Maighasho, Robert Mchungwa, Mwangemi Mwanyange, and Joseph Kalama.

The men were awaiting trial for serious crimes, including rape and burglary.

“These are deemed dangerous suspects. We appeal to locals to help us recapture them,” said Coast Regional Police Boss George Sedah.