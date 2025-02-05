Ruto: We Will Eliminate Criminals Behind Mandera Chiefs’ Abduction

President William Ruto has affirmed that security agents will safely rescue the five Mandera chiefs abducted in Elwak.

Ruto revealed that he had instructed Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to take all necessary measures to secure the chiefs’ release.

“Nimekuja na Masengeli hapa, na nishamweleza ya kwamba juu na chini, kulia na kushoto, mbele na nyuma, east or west mpaka haya mambo yatatuliwe,” he said.

Loosely translated: “I have come here with Masengeli, and I have instructed him to go to every length—up and down, left and right, forward and backward, east or west—until this issue is resolved,” he said on Tuesday.

The President condemned the abduction, suggesting it was an attempt to intimidate him and deter his visit to the region. However, he made it clear that such threats would not shake his resolve. He emphasized his government’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring northern Kenya remains secure.

“Hawa wajinga walikuwa wanafikiria ya kwamba wakifanya hivyo ati ndiyo nisikuje hapa. Ni wajinga sana, ni wazimu,” he said.

(These fools thought that by doing this, I wouldn’t come here. They are very foolish and mad)

Ruto Declares War on Terror Groups

Reaffirming his administration’s fight against criminal gangs and terror groups, Ruto stated that the government has significantly weakened al Shabaab’s ability to carry out attacks in Kenya. He vowed to maintain security operations to ensure northern Kenya remains as safe as the rest of the country.

The Head of State also underscored his unwavering commitment to Mandera, declaring that he would not only visit but also spend the night in the region.

“It is not that I have just come to Mandera, I have come and will spend the night, and I can even extend it,” he asserted.

Ruto emphasized that Mandera is an integral part of Kenya and vowed to make it as secure and developed as any other region. He reassured residents that the government would not allow criminals to destabilize the area.

“We will go after them, we will deal with them, and we will eliminate them,” he declared.

The five chiefs were ambushed and kidnapped on Monday in Elwak, Mandera. According to police and witnesses, the group was traveling by car to Elwak when suspected terrorists hijacked their vehicle between Bamba Owla and Ires Suki.

The chiefs were heading to a meeting to plan security arrangements for Ruto’s scheduled visit to the region.

Authorities have since launched an operation to track down the perpetrators and rescue the abducted chiefs.