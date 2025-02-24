Nairobi Police Constable Shoots Fellow Officer After Night Out

A night out in Ruaraka, Nairobi, took a deadly turn when a police constable shot and killed his colleague following a heated argument.

Constable Raphael Kimilu Wambua of the General Service Unit (GSU) was heading home with his brother and another officer around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, when a dispute erupted near Naivas Ruaraka.

The tension quickly escalated into a physical altercation. In the heat of the moment, the constable drew his firearm and shot Wambua, killing him on the spot.

As the gunfire rang out, the assailant attempted to flee, but enraged bystanders caught him and delivered mob justice.

Police officers on night patrol from Ruaraka Police Station intervened just in time, rescuing him from the crowd. They rushed the injured officer to the hospital while Wambua’s body was transported to Kenyatta University Mortuary.