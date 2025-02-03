KMTC Introduces New Course to Boost SHA Services

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has introduced a Medical Insurance course to support the government’s plan to transition all Kenyans to the Social Health Authority (SHA). This initiative aligns with KMTC’s collaboration with the Ministry of Health to ensure the successful rollout of SHA services.

KMTC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kelly Oluoch emphasized the institution’s commitment to supporting government policies through research and innovation.

Speaking to the media during a visit to KMTC Bondo, he announced the new course, which aims to address key challenges in SHA implementation.

“The rollout of SHA requires more qualified professionals, particularly those skilled in pre-authorization, claims management, and efficient service provision,” said Dr. Oluoch.

He reiterated KMTC’s mission to equip students with essential skills to bridge healthcare gaps and establish the college as a global leader in affordable healthcare training. He also highlighted KMTC’s vital role in producing highly trained healthcare workers and advancing research, curriculum development, and policy creation.

Dr. Oluoch encouraged qualified Form Four graduates to enroll in KMTC’s nationwide institutions to benefit from quality medical training.

Echoing the sentiments of other medical and political leaders, he urged the public to register for SHA and pay the necessary levies to access healthcare services.

“I encourage the public to enroll in SHA and fulfill their dues so we can build a healthcare system that supports all Kenyans,” he concluded.

With this new course, KMTC continues to strengthen Kenya’s healthcare workforce, ensuring efficient implementation of SHA services nationwide.