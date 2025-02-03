Boni Khalwale Calls on President Ruto to Resist Pressure to Fire CS Muturi

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has called on President William Ruto to resist pressure to dismiss Public Service Cabinet Secretary (CS) Justin Muturi.

Speaking on Saturday, February 2, Khalwale urged the President to ignore those politicizing the abduction of Muturi’s son, emphasizing that it should be viewed as a personal matter of a father seeking justice for his child.

Addressing Ruto directly, Khalwale highlighted Muturi’s distress, noting that his son was among those abducted during the Gen Z protests in July.

“I want to tell you that some individuals are trying to incite you against Justin Muturi. His son was abducted. As a parent, you would not be happy if your child went missing. Now that Muturi is demanding answers, people are saying ‘Muturi must resign’ ‘Muturi must be sacked’,” Khalwale stated.

He questioned the logic of dismissing a father for seeking justice, urging Ruto to ignore detractors and instead focus on addressing the rising cases of abductions.

“How do you sack a father because he is concerned about the abduction of his son? I would like to urge President Ruto to not listen to naysayers and fire Justin Muturi as CS. The most important thing you can do as the President is listen to the people who want you to take responsibility and ensure the trend of abductions comes to an end,” he added.

Khalwale further advised Ruto not to take it personally when Kenyans blame the government for the disappearances but to see it as a challenge to end the crisis.

Declaring his support for Muturi, Khalwale insisted that he was speaking on behalf of millions of Kenyans demanding an end to abductions.

He also took a swipe at National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for pushing for Muturi’s dismissal.

“I see young leaders like Kimani Ichung’wah fueling the fire by advising the President to sack Muturi. No, Muturi is speaking for millions who want abductions to stop,” he remarked.