CCTV Footage Exposes Ex-Sonko Staffer Who Stole from Adopted Son

A former employee of ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been convicted of stealing a KSh 55,000 mobile phone from Sonko’s recently adopted son.

Dedan Wamuya Mburu, also known as Kababa, was found guilty of stealing the phone from the orphan, whose father was tragically murdered in Mathare.

The theft happened on February 10, 2025, along Matumbato Road in Upperhill, Nairobi County.

Mburu, who previously worked as a house employee for Sonko, admitted to having the phone but denied stealing it. However, CCTV footage played in court showed him taking the phone from the child, slipping it into his pocket, and walking away.

Delivering the verdict, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego stated that the video evidence was key in proving the case beyond doubt.

Mburu’s Defense and Court’s Verdict

Mburu attempted to defend himself, claiming he had taken it but later returned it. However, CCTV evidence contradicted his statement.

The stolen phone, a Camon 30, held sentimental value for the orphan, as it was a special gift following his adoption by Mike Sonko after his father’s tragic death.

During mitigation, Mburu pleaded for leniency, telling the court that he was the sole provider for his young family.

“Your Honour, I ask for leniency, as I am the sole breadwinner of a young family,” he said remorsefully.

Magistrate Alego acknowledged the gravity of the offense but assured him that his plea would be considered in the final sentencing.

She ordered the investigating officer to prepare a pre-sentence report, which will be reviewed on February 18, 2025, before issuing the final ruling.

Until then, Mburu will remain in custody.

His arrest followed a formal complaint by Mike Sonko at Capitol Hill Police Station, leading to an investigation and subsequent prosecution.