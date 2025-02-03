Gen Z Goliath Speaks Out After Controversial Lion Video in Dubai

Bradley Marongo, popularly known as Gen Z Goliath, has responded to the public uproar following a viral video with the Zam Zam brothers on Saturday, February 1, 2025, showing him crawling with a lioness in Dubai.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 2, Marongo clarified that the video was created exclusively for entertainment.

Gen Z Goliath took the initiative to address his Kenyan audience directly, insisting that the clip did not depict “modern slavery” in any form

Marongo emphasized that the video’s purpose was to highlight fun and creativity without causing harm or disrespect. He defended the Zam Zam brothers, who were seen cheering him on during the activity.

“First, I want to emphasize that this was never meant to be harmful or disrespectful. The video simply shows me having fun and creating content. The Zam Zam brothers have been nothing but kind to me during my time in Dubai. I understand that some people are calling this ‘modern slavery,’ but that is not the case,” he explained.

Critics accused the Zam Zam brothers of exploiting Marongo in a way reminiscent of slavery. However, Marongo dismissed these claims, stating that he wasn’t the first creator to participate in such content. ]

“If you review the Zam Zam brothers’ pages, you’ll see they’ve produced similar content with other creators, and no negative outcomes have emerged from it,” he clarified.

Gen Z Goliath reiterated that the video was made purely for entertainment and assured fans there was no malicious intent.

“I understand it might seem unusual, but this is part of the creative process many content creators go through. Sometimes things work well, and other times they don’t—but we learn from those experiences. I respect your concerns and appreciate your support, and I want to make it clear that I was never in any danger,” he reassured.

In response to public feedback, Marongo pledged to approach future content more thoughtfully. “I truly value what my fans think, and moving forward, I’ll be more mindful about the content I share,” he added.