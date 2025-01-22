Suspect in Eastleigh Murders Denies Killing Four Women

Hashim Dagane Muhumed, also known as Hashim Mohamed Khalif, faced charges in court on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the gruesome murders of four women who were reportedly abducted from Eastleigh late last year.

The Somali national, of Ethiopian origin, is accused of murdering Dahab Daud Said, alias Waris, in Kyumbi, Machakos County on the night of October 21. He also faces charges for the deaths of Dahab’s relatives, Amina Abdirashid Dhahir and Musayba Abdi Mohamed, who were killed in Parklands, Nairobi, on the same date.

Additionally, Hashim is charged with the murder of a fourth victim, Deka Abdinoor Gorane, at a short-stay rental apartment in Lavington, Nairobi, between October 29 and 31, 2024. The charge sheet states that Hashim murdered Deka at the Veley Heights Apartment in Lavington on the night of October 29 and 30.

Hashim, who appeared virtually from the Nairobi Area Remand and Allocation Prison, denied the charges before High Court Judge Kanyi Kimondo. He remains in pre-trial detention, and through his advocate, he requested lenient bail and bond terms. However, the Prosecution opposed his release on bail.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that Hashim, identified as Hashim Mohamed Khalif in his passport, fraudulently registered as a Kenyan.

Senior Prosecution Counsel Millicent Kiringia stated that the prosecution would file an affidavit to oppose his release on bond.

Justice Kimondo ordered the ODPP to file the affidavit within seven days, and Hashim must respond before February 11, when the matter will be mentioned for further directions.