DP Kindiki Provides Progress Update on County Aggregation and Industrial Parks

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has confirmed that the first phase of the County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) is progressing smoothly.

Following a progress briefing on Monday, January 6, Kindiki highlighted that the first phase spans 19 counties, with a total cost of KSh4.7 billion, part of which will support coordination and monitoring efforts.

“The National Government, in collaboration with County Governments and other stakeholders, is making significant strides in implementing the first phase of the County Aggregation Industrial Parks (CAIPs),” Kindiki stated.

The first phase includes 19 counties: Busia, Bungoma, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Migori, Homabay, Siaya, Kwale, Nyamira, Meru, Garissa, Mombasa, Machakos, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, and Embu. Of the KSh4.7 billion, KSh4.5 billion is allocated for establishing CAIPs in these counties, and KSh200 million is dedicated to coordination, monitoring, and county support.

Kindiki also revealed that the second phase, which will cover 16 additional counties, will begin once phase one is complete.

The briefing took place during a consultative forum with the Ministries of Investment, Trade and Industry, Cooperatives and MSMEs Development, and The National Treasury and Economic Planning. Kindiki emphasized that the CAIPs, once complete, will strengthen the country’s manufacturing sector and enhance agricultural competitiveness sustainably.