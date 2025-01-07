Owalo Taps Communication and Branding Experts to Boost Govt Delivery and Stakeholder Engagement

Deputy Chief of Staff Eliud Owalo has recruited a team of prominent communication and branding specialists to join the Government Delivery Unit (GDU). The six-member team will focus on strengthening communication and stakeholder engagement in government performance and delivery.

Leading the team is Carol Mandi, a renowned strategic communications advisor, publisher, and editor. Mandi previously served as an advisor to the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications, and Digital Economy. She is also the managing editor of True Love Magazine and a former sub-editor at Nation Media Group.

Owalo has also tapped branding specialist Archie Achieng Ojany-Alai, who has a strong background in the tourism and advertising sectors. Ojany-Alai has served as the County Executive Member for Tourism, Culture, and Sports in the Kisumu County Government and has worked at Leo Burnett Advertising in London and McCann Erickson in Kenya.

Former KTN Reporter Boniface Odinga is also part of the team. Odinga has taught journalism at USIU and Maseno University and served as the Director of Communications in the County Government of Siaya.

Additionally, Patrick Amimo, a former Standard Group bureau chief, has joined the GDU. Amimo has previously worked as a KTN News anchor, news editor at Express TV, and senior reporter at NTV.

Advertising and branding specialist Wambui Ng’ayu, with experience at Scanad, Nuturn Bates, Transcend Media, NTV, and K24, also joins the team.

Finally, Alloyce Obare, a product development, branding, and delivery expert, has been recruited. Obare has previously served as a delivery advisor in the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy and Chief of Staff in the County Government of Siaya.

Owalo stated that the team’s mandate is to position the government, its leadership, projects, and programs effectively as viable products in the marketplace, enhancing communication and stakeholder engagement across all government sectors.